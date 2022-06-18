TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Cannabis compliance team arrests suspects

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reported finding this assault weapon, drugs and cash at a Santa Maria home.

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Cannabis Compliance team on Thursday concluded an investigation into a suspect allegedly selling marijuana illegally in Orcutt and the surrounding area.

Detectives served a search warrant at the suspect’s house in Santa Maria, where the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Nathan Mediano, was arrested without incident, according to Robert Minter, the sheriff’s adjutant.

Nathan’s brother, 33-year-old Salvador Mediano, was linked to the crimes and was also arrested without incident, Mr. Minter said.

Mr. Minter said that during a search of Mr. Mediano’s residence, detectives located over two ounces of cocaine, more than 2,000 M30 pills (frequently containing fentanyl), more than $5,000 in cash and a short-barreled, illegally possessed assault weapon with high-capacity magazines and ammunition.

Both Nathan and Salvador Mediano were booked into the Northern Branch Jail on $100,000 bail.

— Katherine Zehnder

Aerial enforcement of fireworks

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria is taking a more aggressive response to illegal fireworks this year, using a high-altitude aircraft with video and GPS technology to pinpoint launches.

The property owners and/or occupants of identified addresses will receive a $1,000 fine for illegal use of fireworks, according to a news release.

The city said the new tool is in response to hundreds of public complaints each year.

Residents can light only safe-and-sane fireworks within city limits from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July,

Sales of safe-and-sane fireworks will begin at noon June 28 from 25 licensed booths to benefit nonprofits. Sales will end at 11 p.m. July 4.

Questions may be directed to Santa Maria Fire Chief Todd Tuggle at 805-925-0951, ext. 2255, or to the city’s public information manager at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.

— Katherine Zehnder