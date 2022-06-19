TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Hwy. 101 to be reduced to one southbound lane in Ventura County

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has announced that U.S. 101 will be reduced to one southbound bypass lane from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday, June 20, to early Saturday, June 25, to clean debris, add signs and move heavy equipment on the closed southbound lane on the coastal side. Two northbound lanes will remain open in the work zone.

As part of the lane closure, there will be no access to southbound U.S. 101 off- and on-ramps at Seacliff during the overnight hours. The southbound bypass lane will also have no exits from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach.

Residents and businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Signs will be posted. Closures may start and end later. Motorists should expect delays and high-intensity lights. Real-time traffic information can be found at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues. The work is part of a $48 million pavement rehabilitation project — including $5.5 million in funding fromSB 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 — on a 4.3-mile section of U.S. 101 north of Ventura. The project will smooth the roadway and extend the highway life by as many as 40 years. Road shoulders, guardrails, retaining walls and concrete barriers are also being upgraded by this project. For more details, go to https://tinyurl.com/mrycvtdm.

Caltrans reminds drivers to Be Work Zone Alert and to Slow for the Cone Zone.

– Katherine Zehnder