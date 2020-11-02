Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Santa Barbara police search for suspect and his associate





Police are searching for a man, center and right, suspected of attacking another man in the 1100 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard on Saturday. Authorities also are looking for the man’s female associate at far left.





The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and his associate who were allegedly involved in a battery that caused injury to another man.

The attack occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Saturday in the roadway of the 1100 block of east Cabrillo Boulevard adjacent to the East Beach Volleyball Courts. The suspect is described as a white male adult in his 30s, approximately 6-feet tall with a thin to medium build, short brown hair, green or blue eyes, with tattoos down both arms. The suspect was wearing dark colored swim shorts with no shirt, and no shoes.

The suspect was accompanied by a white female adult, 25-30 years of age, with blonde hair, wearing the pink and blue bathing suit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2346.

— Gerry Fall

Suspect surrenders to Santa Barbara SWAT team

The Santa Barbara Police Department Communications Center received a call from the front desk of the Montecito Inn, located in the 1200 Block of Coast Village Road, on Saturday reporting a woman ran into their lobby and said her boyfriend had harmed her.

During the initial patrol response, it was determined the victim and suspect were in a domestic dispute and upon attempting to contact the suspect, he barricaded himself inside their hotel room and refused to cooperate. The Investigation revealed that the subject, 37-year-old San Clemente resident Benjamin Pringle, battered and verbally threatened the victim. The woman sustained moderate physical injuries as a result of the incident. It was also reported the suspect had possibly produced a weapon, displayed it to the victim, and had made “criminal threats” to the victim. The victim was able to escape the room and summon help during a time the suspect was distracted.

The Santa Barbara Police Department’s SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the hotel and communications were established with Pringle. He was initially uncooperative but at approximately 4 A.M. he began interacting by cell phone. Roughly six hours after the standoff began, Pringle finally surrendered to Police without further incident.

He was booked at Santa Barbara County Jail on several charges including Domestic Battery, Criminal Threats, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and Brandishing a weapon.

— Gerry Fall

Santa Maria police looking for stabbing suspect

The Santa Maria Police Department responded to the area of Lincoln and Battles early Sunday morning regarding a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, SMPD officers located a victim of a stabbing with non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect description was obtained and a short time later an SMPD officer located the suspect vehicle parked in the 900 block of West Morrison. SMPD officers contacted several individuals who were associated with the suspect vehicle but the suspect was not located.

If anyone has any information, please contact the SMPD at 805-928-3781, EXT 2277.

— Gerry Fall