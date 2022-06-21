TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Driver uninjured in rollover

COURTESY PHOTO

No injuries happened during this rollover of a tractor trailer Monday morning near the Gaviota Tunnel on Highway 101.

GAVIOTA — A driver of a tractor trailer sustained no injuries during a roll over on Highway 101 Monday morning near the Gaviota Tunnel.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department contained approximately 50 gallons of diesel exhaust fluid, which is a non-hazardous solution, reported Mike Eliason, a public information officer for County Fire.

The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., and Caltrans had a lane closure that wasn’t related to the fire.

— Dave Mason

Fire quickly stopped

ORCUTT — Firefighters worked fast Sunday.

It took the Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria fire departments just 10 minutes to stop a mid-afternoon fire at Joe Nightingale School, 255 Winter Road, Orcutt.

The fire occurred in a locked and unoccupied modular classroom, according to Mike Eliason, a public information officer for County Fire.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Dave Mason