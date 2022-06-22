TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Southbound 101 reduced to one lane in Ventura County

MUSSEL SHOALS — The southbound side of Highway 101 is reduced to one lane from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach from 9 p.m.to 6 a.m. nightly this week through Saturday.

Caltrans explained the lane reduction will allow workers to clean debris, add signs and move heavy equipment on the closed southbound lane on the coastal side. Two northbound lanes will remain open in the work zone.

As part of the lane closure, the southbound off- and on-ramps at Seacliff are closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The southbound bypass lane also has no exits from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach.

Residents and businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities, Caltrans said.

Signs will be posted. Closures may start and end later.

Caltrans said motorists should expect delays and high-intensity lights. Real-time traffic information can be found at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues.

The work is part of a $48 million pavement rehabilitation project — including $5.5 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 — on a 4.3-mile section of Highway 101 north of Ventura.

The project will smooth the roadway and extend the highway life by as many as 40 years, according to Caltrans.

Road shoulders, guardrails, retaining walls and concrete barriers are also being upgraded by this project.

For more details, go to tinyurl.com/mrycvtdm.

— Katherine Zehnder

Ocean cliff rescue near Goleta Beach

GOLETA — An ocean cliff rescue took place around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday near Goleta Beach.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and water rescue came to aid a 60-year-old woman. She was clinging to the rocks above the ocean waves as she was caught by the rising tide waves.

A citizen noticed the woman and called 9-1-1 to assist her safety with fire personnel, reported Scott Safechuck, a public information officer for County Fire.

— Katherine Zehnder