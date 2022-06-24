TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Streets to close for Summer Solstice Parade

SANTA BARBARA — The Summer Solstice Parade will start at noon Saturday. It will begin at the intersection of State and Ortega streets and go up Santa Barbara Street to Alameda Park in the 1400 block.

Nine blocks of Santa Barbara Street will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department. He said traffic will be diverted during that time either onto Anacapa Street or Garden Street.

There will be, temporarily, no parking along the parade route (Santa Barbara Street and adjoining cross streets). Vehicles parked during the posted no-parking times could be issued a citation and/or towed. No parking signs have been posted on the impacted streets.

Sgt. Ragsdale said motorists should expect traffic delays during this time.

— Katherine Zehnder

Water damage after fire

SANTA BARBARA — Sprinklers extinguished a fire early Thursday morning at the dumpster on the loading dock outside the old Sears building at La Cumbre Plaza.

But water from the sprinklers entered the building, which is partially occupied by mattress and consignment stores, and caused some damage, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

City Fire was dispatched at 8 a.m., and the fire was out by the time firefighters arrived, Battalion Chief Robert Mercado told the News-Press.

He said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

— Dave Mason



Santa Maria plans aggressive fireworks enforcement

SANTA MARIA — In response to hundreds of public complaints and due to drought conditions, the city of Santa Maria is pursuing an aggressive stance against illegal aerial fireworks, which present a risk to residents and property.

During the Fourth of July weekend, a high altitude aircraft will operate over the community using “video and GPS technology to pinpoint the launch of illegal fireworks,” said Santa Maria Fire Chief Todd Tuggle in a video tweeted by the city of Santa Maria. “Those property owners and/or occupants will receive a $1,000 administrative fine for launching illegal aerial fireworks. Only use ‘Safe and Sane Fireworks’ between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July,”

— Katherine Zehnder



