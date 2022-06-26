TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man seriously injured in collision

A 30-year-old man was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with major trauma resulting from a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Friday around 4 p.m.

The accident occurred when a car traveling northbound on Highway 101 struck a man just south of Santa Maria Way. The condition of the victim and the cause of the accident are unknown, reported Santa Barbara County Fire Department PIO Scott Safechuck in a Friday tweet.

Northbound lanes were temporarily closed but were reopened by 5:30 p.m.

– Katherine Zehnder

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

Closures

Drivers are encouraged to drive safely through the corridor and remember to Slow for the Cone Zone. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph for safety throughout the construction areas. Two freeway lanes remain open in each direction during daytime hours.

Northbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Bailard Ave. to Sheffield Dr. with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., Linden Ave., Santa Monica Rd. and N. Padaro Ln.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Bailard Ave. to Sheffield Dr. with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., Linden Ave., Santa Monica Rd. and N. Padaro Ln.

The northbound on-ramp at Ortega Hill Rd. will be closed for up to eight months and is anticipated to reopen Feb 14. Drivers can use the on-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

The off-ramp at Sheffield Dr. will be closed for up to six months, and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 3. Drivers can use the off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd. Flaggers are assisting during the morning peak periods at the San Ysidro Rd. intersections with Highway 101.

Southbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Bailard Ave. with on- and off-ramps at Carpinteria Ave., Reynolds Ave., Linden Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., Bailard Ave. and N. Padaro Ln.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 7:30 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Bailard Ave. with on- and off-ramps at Carpinteria Ave., Reynolds Ave., Linden Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., Bailard Ave. and N. Padaro Ln.

The off-ramp at Evans Ave. will be closed for up to nine months and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 24. Drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

The off-ramp at S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln. will be closed for up to seven months and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 19, drivers can use the off-ramp at Carpinteria Ave. to Santa Ynez Ave., Via Real, and S. Padaro Ln.

Ortega Hill Bike Path

Flaggers will direct bicyclists as needed while crews set up temporary safety barriers. The bike path will remain open, but users can expect short delays during safety barrier installation. After safety barriers are installed, crews will work on the freeway side of the bike path.

N. Jameson Ln. by Sheffield Dr.

June 27 – July 1 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., flaggers will direct traffic on N. Jameson Ln. by the northbound on-ramp at Sheffield Dr. to allow crews to remove temporary safety barriers and fencing. Driver are reminded to be mindful of sharing the lane with bicyclists during this time.

On S. Padaro Ln. under Highway 101, June 26 – 30, Sunday – Thursday nights, from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m., night closures to allow crews to begin work on the underside of the new bridge. Drivers can use a detour on N. Padaro Ln. and Via Real. Driver are reminded that trucks over 40′ will not be able to turn right onto S. Padaro Ln. from Santa Claus Ln. during this stage of bridge construction.

On Via Real by Carpinteria Creek, June 27, flaggers will direct traffic as needed to allow crews to pave as part of the emergency repair work to fix damage caused by the February storm drain fire.

Consecutive ramps in the same direction will not be closed at the same time (unless where noted) to allow drivers to use a ramp before or after a closure. To view timelines, detours and maps, visit www.SBROADS.comn and select the project segment.

– Katherine Zehnder