TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Fire contained near Avena Rd.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a fire Saturday northeast of the 3100 block of Avena Rd.

According to County Fire PIO Scott Safechuck, initial reports were of a structure fire that spread to the surrounding grass, threatening nearby structures. Multiple County Fire engines and crews, in conjunction with Cal Fire air tankers, attacked the blaze, ultimately containing the fire at 5.5 acres. Forward progress of the blaze was halted at 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

-Matt Smolensky