TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

SB County helps fight Camino Fire

ARROYO GRANDE — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent resources Tuesday to help Cal Fire San Luis Obispo fight the 200-acre Camino Fire burning near Arroyo Grande.

Smoke from the brush fire could be seen from northern Santa Barbara County, according to Mike Eliason, a County Fire public information officer.

The Camino Fire broke out at noon Tuesday near Huasna and was 0% contained when the News-Press went to press Tuesday night.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon issued an evacuation order for the area between Huasna Road, Mary Hall Road and Huasna Townsite. An evacuation warning was issued for the Huasna Townsite.

Cal Fire said the Camino Fire had the potential to burn 1,500 acres.

By 4:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol closed Huasna Road at Acre Wood Place.

For updates on the fire, see fire.ca.gov/incidents/2022/6/28/camino-fire.

— Dave Mason