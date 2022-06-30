TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

SB police: Don’t drive impaired

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department would like to remind motorists to plan ahead and celebrate the Fourth of July weekend safely and responsibly.

This weekend through Monday, Santa Barbara police will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

In 2020, nearly 500 people were killed in crashes throughout the country during the Fourth of July weekend. Of those deadly crashes, 41% involved alcohol, according to a news release from Santa Barbara police.

“If you plan on drinking this weekend, plan on a safe and sober ride home. Think of your loved ones, friends, and family before thinking about driving after you’ve had a few drinks,” Officer D. Guttierez said.

According to AAA Southern California, more than five million Californians will travel over the Fourth of July holiday. AAA advises motorists to allow extra time to reach their destination.

While some festivities may include alcohol, driving under the influence also includes impairment from prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana.

Police suggest serving nonalcoholic drinks for designated drivers at barbecues or gatherings to watch firework shows. They also advise letting guests, who have been drinking, stay the night or making arrangements for them to get a ride with a sober driver.

If you see someone who appears impaired or driving recklessly, call 9-1-1.

— Katherine Zehnder

CHP: Slow down this weekend

The California Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists during the Fourth of July weekend that driving above the speed limit is not only illegal but is the leading cause of traffic fatalities.

To help slow down motorists, the CHP will deploy extra patrol officers over the holiday weekend as part of a Maximum Enforcement Period. Beginning at 6:01 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday, the CHP will observe the MEP with a special focus on speed enforcement. In addition to speeding violations, officers will be on the lookout for distracted and aggressive drivers, and motorists suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a news release. “Speeding not only endangers your life, but the lives of everyone on the roadway. Fill the holiday weekend with celebration and fun activities, not reckless choices that lead to tragedy,.”

In 2021 during the Independence Day MEP, 43 people were killed in crashes on California’s roadways, according to the CHP. More than one-third of the vehicle occupants who died within CHP jurisdiction were not wearing a seat belt. Additionally, the CHP made 997 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs during the 78-hour holiday enforcement effort.

Last year’s stepped-up efforts to enforce speed limits during the Independence Day weekend, July 2- 5, resulted in CHP officers issuing nearly 10,000 citations statewide.

“Speed is the No. 1 factor in roadway crashes in California, causing one-third of the traffic related deaths,” Commissioner Ray said.

A report issued in May 2022 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows the number of people killed in speed-related crashes is on the rise nationwide. According to the NHTSA data, 11,780 deaths in the U.S. were attributed to speeding last year, a 5% increase over 2020.

— Katherine Zehnder