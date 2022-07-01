TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Structure fire in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded early Thursday morning to a structure fire in the 800 block of Grove Lane.

All residents left the Santa Barbara home before firefighters arrived, and there was no damage reported to adjacent homes, according to the fire department.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Santa Barbara Police Department assisted the city fire department during its response.

— Dave Mason