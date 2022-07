Three injured in collision

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded Friday afternoon to the scene of a collision between a Honda car and a pickup truck in Santa Maria.

SANTA MARIA — A pickup truck and a Honda car collided Friday on Telephone Road and Clark Avenue.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the Santa Maria crash, which was reported around 2:50 p.m.

Two people suffered serious injuries, and a third individual experienced minor injuries, reported Scott Safechuck, a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in a tweet.

— Katherine Zehnder