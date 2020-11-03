Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Fire departments extinguish Orcutt brewery fire

ORCUTT — At 9:45 a.m. Sunday, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported to a fire at Blast 825 Brewery, located at 241 S Broadway in Orcutt.

The two-story commercial building produced heavy smoke from both the interior and roof.

When firefighters inspected the interior, they didn’t see anyone inside.

The Santa Maria City Fire Department assisted in defusing the flames, attacking it from the inside and the roof. The fire was extinguished by 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

— Annelise Hanshaw

SB Sheriff’s Office patrols Halloween weekend

ISLA VISTA — The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office reported two arrests and 20 citations over the weekend of Halloween.

Monitoring Isla Vista, it partnered with the UCSB Police Department, California Highway Patrol, County Fire, County Emergency Medical Services Authority, the city of Goleta and the State of California Alcohol Beverage Control.

Partners in the effort also included Santa Barbara City College, UCSB Associated Students, Santa Barbara County Chief Executive Office, Office of the 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services, Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness, County Emergency Medical Services Authority, American Medical Response, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, Isla Vista Community Services District, and Isla Vista Parks and Recreation Department.

“We in the Sheriff’s Office are pleased that Isla Vista was uneventful this Halloween,” Sheriff Bill Brown said in a news release Monday. “That was our objective, and great credit is due to the large coalition of agencies and people that pulled together to plan, organize, educate and prepare for this weekend.”

“We also want to recognize the students and other community residents who kept things local, responsible and safe. Our thanks to all for this very successful collaborative effort,” he said.

Alcohol-related offenses prompted a majority of the 20 citations. The two arrests were for public intoxication and driving under the influence.

— Annelise Hanshaw