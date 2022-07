Two killed in Hwy. 1 crash

COURTESY PHOTO

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 1 on Saturday.

A two-vehicle accident near Highway 1 and Highway 135 claimed two lives on Saturday at about 10:17 p.m.

In addition to the fatalities, two patients were transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria. Identities of those involved in the collision have not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

– Matt Smolensky