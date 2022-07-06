TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Fire burns 20 acres at Vandenberg

The wind drove the 20-acre Watt Fire Tuesday afternoon at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent an engine, battalion chief and Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit’s Fire Copter 964 to assist the base with firefighting efforts. That’s according to a tweet at 3:32 p.m. by Mike Eliason, a public information officer for County Fire.

An hour later, Mr. Eliason posted that the wind was pushing smoke from the fire toward Vandenberg Village and Missions Hills, just north of Lompoc.

Mr. Eliason said there were no other fires in the area.

— Dave Mason