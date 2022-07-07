TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Inmate briefly escapes

SANTA BARBARA —An inmate has been returned to custody after a brief escape that ended with a K9 apprehension.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, 26-year-old Nicholas Erickson of Santa Barbara escaped from the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

Mr. Erickson had originally been booked on June 18 by the Santa Barbara Police Department for charges including burglary (felony), vandalism (felony), vehicle theft (felony), loitering (misdemeanor), obstruction (misdemeanor), grand theft (felony) and committing a crime while released on bail (felony) as well as several outstanding warrants for theft and elder abuse charges. His original bail was $150,000.

Custody deputies immediately locked down the Main Jail in Santa Barbara and notified patrol of the escape, said Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, including two K9 teams, responded to the area and began searching within minutes. Deputies set up a perimeter area and requested a response from County Air Support to assist with the search.

County Air Support responded to the area with Air 50, a Cessna 206 airplane, and coordinated the search with deputies on the ground. While they were searching, a resident in the 4600 block of Sierra Madre reported seeing a suspicious subject in the area.

As deputies closed in on the area, Air 50 tracked Mr. Erickson as he worked his way through brush towards Oak Glen Drive. Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Farley and his K9 Odin encountered Mr. Erickson who feigned surrender and failed to comply with verbal commands before attempting to flee toward Oak Glen Drive.

Deputy Farley deployed K9 Odin, who tumbled down a hill and fell from an 8–10-foot drop onto a sidewalk before apprehending Mr. Erickson in the 4500 block of Oak Glen Drive. Mr. Erickson was re-arrested at 8:20 p.m. and received medical attention for minor injuries sustained during his escape attempt as well as the K9 apprehension.

K9 Odin was treated at an area veterinary hospital for a leg injury and is expected to recover.

Mr. Erickson was re-booked at the Main Jail with additional charges of escape (felony), obstruction (misdemeanor) and harming a police dog (misdemeanor). He is being held on $200,000 bail.

Ms. Zick said custody staff are conducting a thorough and ongoing internal investigation into this escape. She said the method of escape and details that compromise jail security are not available for release.

— Dave Mason

Traffic signal work in Goleta

GOLETA — A city contractor today will begin replacing the video detection system, which detects the presence and movement of vehicles, at the Fairview Avenue and Calle Real intersection.

Work at the Goleta intersection will take up to four days to complete and will occur between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays, according to the city of Goleta. During working hours the following lane closures will occur. In each closure, one lane will remain open,

— Southbound lane closure on Fairview Avenue between Encina Road and Calle Real.

— Northbound lane closure on Fairview Avenue, just south and north of Calle Real.

— Westbound lane closure on Calle Real between Encina Lane and Fairview Avenue.

— Katherine Zehnder