TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Vegetation fire in Buellton

A vegetation fire strikes in the Buellton area after a car’s catalytic converter failure.

BUELLTON — A car’s catalytic converter failure led to a two- to three-acre in the area of Highway 101 and State Route 1 near Buellton.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service and County Air Support responded to the fire, and investigators found catalytic materials were ejected by the car’s exhaust system.

One structure was threatened, and the resident was notified and evacuated, Capt. Scott Safechuck, a public information officer for County Fire, posted in a tweet.

The structure didn’t suffer damage, said County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason in a separate tweet.

Forward progress stopped on the fire. The fixed winged aircraft and dozers were canceled. Copter 964 was instructed to make one more water drop, Capt. Safechuck said.

He added that the fire was caused by a car’s catalytic converter failure.

— Katherine Zehnder