TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man injured during rollover

COURTESY SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department helps a driver injured when his SUV rolled over on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos. He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries.



LOS ALAMOS — A man suffered moderate injuries Tuesday morning when the SUV he was driving struck a tree and rolled over on northbound Highway 101, south of Los Alamos.

The single-vehicle collision happened around 9:30 a.m., according to a tweet by Mike Eliason, a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. He added that the man was extricated from his SUV and transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

— Katherine Zehnder

Community cautioned about fireworks

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department would like to remind the community about the dangers associated with fireworks.

Although the Fourth of July has passed, the police department is still receiving numerous complaints regarding fireworks being discharged in the city.

In addition to safety concerns, setting off fireworks is a misdemeanor.

Fireworks are dangerous and can cause personal injury if not used by trained professionals at authorized events, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the police department’s public information officer, said in a news release.

Also, the use of fireworks greatly increases the potential for a vegetation or structure fire, Sgt. Ragsdale said. He noted such fires could cause extensive damage to property and can threaten lives.

— Katherine Zehnder