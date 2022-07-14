TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Firearm discharged in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara police respond to calls of shots heard in the area around Bohnett Park. Officers confirmed a firearm was discharged in the middle of the 1200 block of San Pascual Street in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center received several 9-1-1 calls around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday about potential “shots heard” in the area around Bohnett Park.

Multiple officers responded to the scene and confirmed a firearm was discharged in the middle of the 1200 block of San Pascual Street in Santa Barbara, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the police department’s public information officer, said in a news release.

No victims were located at the scene when officers arrived.

At this time, there appears to be several suspects involved in this incident, and they are at large, Sgt. Ragsdale said. He added that this seems to be an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any danger to the public currently.

No other information is available at this time. The incident is being investigated by detectives. If you have information, you’re asked to contact Detective Mik at 805-897-2345 or amik@sbpd.com.

— Katherine Zehnder

Freeway ramps closed intermittently at Seacliff

SEACLIFF — The California Department of Transportation announces that southbound Highway 101’s off- and on-ramps at Seacliff will continue to be closed intermittently between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. today and Friday. Motorists should expect delays.

The ramps at the Ventura County site, between Ventura and Carpinteria, have been closed intermittently throughout the week.

According to Caltrans, the purpose is to provide large trucks access to a batch plant yard. Some work is returning to daytime hours after more than a week of overnight subgrade compaction on closed highway lanes. Signs will be posted.

The work is part a $48 million pavement rehabilitation project — including $5.5 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 — on a 4.3-mile section of Highway 101 from Padre Juan Canyon Road near Faria Beach to Punta Gorda near Mussel Shoals.

For more information, see dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-7/district-7-projects/d7-101-pavement-rehabilitation,

Real-time traffic information can be found at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Caltrans reminds drivers to be alert when they see work zones and to slow down for cone zones.

— Katherine Zehnder