TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male Wednesday evening on suspicion of attempted murder.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center received several 9-1-1 calls regarding possible “shots heard” in the area of Bohnett Park. Officers and detectives determined several rounds were fired from a handgun in the 1200 block of San Pascual Street in Santa Barbara. Those details were reported in Thursday morning’s News-Press.

On Thursday afternoon, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the police department’s public information officer, provided more details, including the arrest, to the News-Press.

During the investigation, detectives learned the identity of one of the suspects who is believed to be the individual who fired the weapon at a vehicle during this incident, Sgt. Ragsdale said.

After the shooting, the suspect(s) fled through Bohnett Park.

Detectives and officers responded to the residence of the suspect who ultimately was arrested. The residence was located in Santa Barbara County.

The suspect was seen by detectives leaving a residence in a vehicle, and a traffic stop was conducted.

The suspect was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody without incident in the 3800 block of State Street around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Ragsdale said. Due to the suspect being a juvenile, the name is withheld.

Detectives, who had a search warrant, collected evidence at the suspect’s home and located a handgun and ammunition, Sgt. Ragsdale said. He added that the handgun was a polymer, non-serialized “ghost gun”.

The 16-year-old suspect was transported to Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall and booked on suspicion of attempted murder (a felony), assault with a deadly weapon (a felony) and brandishing a firearm (a misdemeanor).

No injuries from the victim(s) were reported to police. This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact Detective Mik at 805-897-2345 or amik@sbpd.com.

— Dave Mason

Car catches on fire during collision

LOS OLIVOS — A two-vehicle collision occurred Thursday on State Route 154 near Los Olivos.

One car caught on fire, which was confined to the engine compartment only. There was one red tag (life-threatening injuries), and that individual was removed from the vehicle by witnesses. The red tag victim was a 60-year-old man in a sedan.

There were also two green tags (minor injuries), reported Capt. Scott Safechuck, a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, which responded to the incident.

The red-tag victim was flown by Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit Copter 3 with firefighter paramedics to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. State Route 154 was temporarily shut down to land the medical helicopter.

After the helicopter took off, the two other patients were taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

— Katherine Zehnder