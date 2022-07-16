Traffic, crime and fire blotter

Vegetation fire in Goleta

COURTESY PHOTO

A vegetation fire breaks out near Highway 101 between Winchester Canyon and Storke roads.

GOLETA — A vegetation fire occurred Friday near Highway 101 between Winchester Canyon and Storke roads.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded, and forward progress was contained at approximately one-quarter acre. Investigators remained on scene for mop-up, according to County Fire.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation, tweeted Capt. Scott Safechuck, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

— Katherine Zehnder