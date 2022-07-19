TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Santa Maria man dies in crash

NIPOMO — A 42-year-old Santa Maria man was killed after he was ejected from his off-road vehicle into a parked metal semi dump trailer, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

Abraham Espindola sustained a major head injury and died following the fatal crash, which occurred about 5:30 p.m. Friday in Nipomo on Hutton Road, south of Cuyama Lane, the CHP said. He was not wearing a helmet.

Mr. Espindola was driving his red 2010 Polaris quad south on Hutton Road when, for unknown reasons, he veered in a southeasterly direction, ran off the roadway into the dirt shoulder and struck the trailer, the CHP said.

He was taken to Marion Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where he died from his injuries.

— Neil Hartstein

One-vehicle accident near Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — Firefighters responded early Monday to a one-vehicle accident near the summit of Tepusquet Canyon in which the driver sustained a chest injury, officials said.

The driver, estimated to be 50 to 60 years old, drove his Chevy Malibu off the side of the canyon about a half-mile south of the canyon summit, ending up 50 to 100 feet down, said Capt. Scott Safechuck, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department public information officer.

Firefighters used an access road to reach the site of the access, ending up within 50 feet of the vehicle “to allow easy access to the vehicle instead of going over the side,” he said.

Two fire department engines, one from Santa Barbara County and one from the Santa Maria Fire Department, responded, as did a county fire department battalion chief and an ambulance, Capt. Safechuck said. The driver was taken to Marion Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

The accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

— Neil Hartstein