Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Three injured in collision

SANTA BARBARA — Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, two cars collided on the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Garden Street.

A gray Chevy Malibu was travelling in front of a gray Toyota Corolla, both at approximately 60 miles per hour, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Shannan Sams.

The driver of the Malibu slowed down upon seeing traffic slowing ahead. The driver of the Corolla began slowing but was unable to avoid a collision.

Three occupants were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor injuries.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Attempted murder suspect arrested

LOMPOC — A Lompoc man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with an attack involving a firearm that occurred last week in the 1600 block of West Central Avenue in Lompoc, police said.

On the morning of Oct. 30, Lompoc police received a report of a woman who had been strangled and attacked with a firearm. The victim’s ex-boyfriend, 50-year-old Billie Marable, forced the victim to drive her vehicle from a parking lot in the 100 block of North V Street at gunpoint. The victim drove to Central Avenue where she attempted to escape by pulling her vehicle over and fight the suspect for the firearm, according to a department news release.

Local passersby were able to assist the victim, who was able to take the firearm away. Mr. Marable fled the area in the victim’s vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was found abandoned in a nearby cabbage field. An extensive search was conducted but Mr. Marable was not located.

On Tuesday, police were conducting surveillance when they contacted and arrested Mr. Marable in a hotel parking lot in the 1200 block of North H Street. He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, stalking, assault with a firearm, robbery, carjacking, felon in possesion of a firearm and committing a felony while using a firearm, police said.

— Mitchell White

Controlled burn covers 220 acres

LOMPOC — A controlled burn occurred Tuesday at the Monighetti Ranch, 5.5 miles northeast of Lompoc.

Approximately 220 acres were affected, bringing a large column of smoke into the air.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department coordinated with local air pollution control districts and the California Air Resources Board to minimize the fire’s effect on surrounding communities.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Woman arrested on gun charge

SANTA MARIA — A Los Angeles woman was arrested Monday night on suspicion of assault with a firearm near the area of Highway 101 north of Stowell Road in Santa Maria, authorities said.

Around 5:02 p.m. Monday, Santa Maria California Highway Patrol officers received several reports of a suspect stopped on the right shoulder of the 101, standing outside of their vehicle while pointing a gun and shooting at passing vehicles.

Traffic was shut down in the area and the vehicle was located on the right shoulder of the 101 south of Alvin Avenue. A female was contacted and reported her vehicle had broken down while she was waiting for help, according to the CHP.

Officers noted there were bullet casings around the vehicle and the suspect was detained.

Chappinette Lelani Erina K. Martin, 33, told authorities she had a gun in the vehicle and the loaded firearm was retrieved. No additional suspects were located and Ms. Martin was arrested.

— Mitchell White