TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Fire affects three mobile homes

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County firefighters respond Thursday to a two-alarm structure fire at Rancho Alamo Trailer Park in Los Alamos.

LOS ALAMOS — A two-alarm structure fire Thursday at Rancho Alamo Trailer Park destroyed two mobile homes and left a third mobile home with 30% damage, Santa Barbara County Fire officials said.

County and Santa Maria firefighters arrived to find a fully-engulfed mobile home around 12:50 p.m., with flames spreading to the grass and brush, officials said.

The fire proved a threat to neighboring homes, and all occupants self-evacuated prior to firefighters’ arrival. Firefighters had a problem with a water source — dry hydrants — at the scene, so they called for a water tender.

Firefighters had to do extensive work to ensure the fire was extinguished, officials said.

The grass fire was contained to about two acres.

Two county firefighters were treated at the scene for heat exhaustion.

— Neil Hartstein

DUI checkpoint tonight

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office will hold a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. tonight at an undisclosed location within Goleta.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests.

The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which provides law enforcement services for the city of Goleta. During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” Sgt. Noel Rivas said. “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving.

Police urge people to follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or operating heavy machinery, which includes a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties as well as a suspended driver’s license.

— Neil Hartstein