TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

COURTESY PHOTOS

Workers advance road work on the Padaro segment between N. Padaro Ln. and Santa Claus Ln.

Construction update

Northbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Bailard Ave. to Sheffield Dr. with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., Linden Ave., Santa Monica Rd. and N. Padaro Ln.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Bailard Ave. to Sheffield Dr. with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., Linden Ave., Santa Monica Rd. and N. Padaro Ln.

The northbound on-ramp at Ortega Hill Rd., closed for up to eight months and is anticipated to reopen Feb. 14. Until then, drivers can use the on-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

The off-ramp at Sheffield Dr. will be closed for up to six months and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 3. Until then, drivers can use the off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd.

Southbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Bailard Ave., on- and off-ramps at Carpinteria Ave., Reynolds Ave., Linden Ave., Casitas Pass Rd. and Bailard Ave.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 7:30 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Bailard Ave, with on- and off-ramps at Carpinteria Ave., Reynolds Ave., Linden Ave., Casitas Pass Rd. and Bailard Ave.

The off-ramp at Evans Ave. will be closed for up to nine months and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 24. Until then, drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

The off-ramp at S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln. will be closed for up to seven months and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 19. Until then, drivers can use the off-ramp at Carpinteria Ave, to Santa Ynez Ave,, Via Real, and S, Padaro Ln.

N. Jameson Ln. by Sheffield Dr.

From 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. flaggers will direct traffic on N. Jameson Ln. by the northbound on-ramp at Sheffield Dr. to allow crews to remove temporary safety barriers and fencing. Drivers are asked to be mindful of sharing the lane with bicyclists during this time.

On S. Padaro Ln. under Hwy. 101 from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m., flaggers will direct traffic as needed during bridge work. Trucks over 40′ will not be able to turn right onto S. Padaro Ln. from Santa Claus Ln. during this stage of bridge construction.

– Katherine Zehnder