TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Homicide victim identified

MONTECITO – The Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau has released the name of an elderly homicide victim from an investigation that began on Friday, May 27, in the 900 block of Park Lane.

She was identified as 96-year-old Violet Evelyn Alberts.

As part of the coroner’s investigation, detectives worked to locate a next-of-kin for her to no avail and transferred the case to the Santa Barbara County Public Administrator’s Office last Thursday.

Sheriff’s detectives are continuing their homicide investigation. The cause of death is included in that investigation and is not yet available for release. Sheriff’s detectives do not have any additional information available for release regarding the progress of their ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information that would assist investigators is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division by calling 805-681-4150. If you prefer to remain anonymous you can provide information by calling their tip line at 805-681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.

— Neil Hartstein

Brush fire limited to 4.5 acres

SANTA MARIA – Firefighters battled a vegetation fire Sunday afternoon in the area of Tespesque Canyon, east of Blazing Saddle, and held the blaze to about 4.5 acres, officials area.

The fire was reported burning in rugged terrain about 12:30 p.m., and firefighters responded from multiple agencies, including Santa Barbara County, Santa Maria, Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service.

Multiple bulldozers and engines responded, along with two helicopters and two fixed-wing air tankers, according to County Fire Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck.

Crews remained on scene for extended mop-up of smoldering vegetation through the evening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.

— Neil Hartstein