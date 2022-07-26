TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

SM resurfacing project nears completion

SANTA MARIA – The State Street 135 (Broadway) resurfacing project in Santa Maria is nearly complete, according to the California Department of Transportation.

The project to resurface six miles of State Route 135 from the US 101/State Route 135 Interchange to Lakeview Road will continue next week with road work taking place during the overnight hours through Thursday officials said.

Travelers will encounter lane closures in each direction of State Route 135 Sunday night through Friday morning during the overnight hours between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. The US 101 on- and off-ramps will be closed at Broadway from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Message boards are in place to inform all travelers.

During the final week of construction, grinding will occur on Sunday on the north end of Santa Maria near Highway 101 as well as side streets to the south. Barrier walls will be installed at the northbound connector bridge to Highway 101 followed by road barriers at the same location in August.

During the first three weeks of August, crews will smooth the surface of the road from Lakeview Road to Highway 101 and install asphalt concrete dikes from Lakeview Road to Santa Maria Way.

Striping and other miscellaneous work will take place from late August into September. Electrical work will continue at the traffic signals as well.

Travelers are encouraged to proceed safely in this work zone.

The contractor for this $12 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria.

This project is expected to be complete in late September.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, the public can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3138 or visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

— Neil Hartstein