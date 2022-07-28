TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Stabbing on Cacique Street

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department responded Tuesday night to the scene of a stabbing.

At approximately 11 p.m., the Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center received a report of a stabbing that had just occurred in the area of 1200 block of Cacique Street. Officers responded with lights and sirens, as did the city fire department and paramedic personnel.

Officers located an adult male stab wound victim in the front of an apartment complex. It appeared there was a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect prior to the stabbing, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the department’s public information officer, said in a news release.

Witnesses also reported hearing a single gunshot. No gunshot victims were located at this time, and the suspect(s) involved in this stabbing are currently outstanding, Sgt. Ragsdale said.

The stab-wound victim was immediately transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for medical treatment. Sgt. Ragsdale said Wednesday that the exact extent of his injuries are unknown.

The stabbing remains under investigation, and Sgt. Ragsdale said the incident appears to be an isolated one. He added that no other information is currently available.

If you have information about this investigation, Santa Barbara police would like you to contact Detective B. Ford at 805-897-2343 or bford@sbpd.com.

— Katherine Zehnder

Roadside grass fire on Highway 101

BUELLTON — Civilians with shovels helped when the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded Wednesday afternoon to a roadside grass fire on Highway 101.

The 25-by-200-foot fire occurred two miles north of Buellton, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck, a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Capt. Safechuck said the fire is contained and that the cause is under investigation.

“Great work provided by civilians with shovels,” Capt. Safechuck tweeted.

— Dave Mason

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded Tuesday evening to a semi-truck fire on State Route 154.

Semi-truck fire on SR 154

A semi-truck fire was knocked down Tuesday night on State Route 154. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire caused parts of State Route 154 to be closed temporarily, according to a tweet posted at about 11 p.m. Tuesday by Capt. Scott Safechuck, a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

— Katherine Zehnder