TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Construction Update

Northbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Bailard Ave. to Sheffield Dr. with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., Linden Ave., Santa Monica Rd. and N. Padaro Ln.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Bailard Ave. to Sheffield Dr. with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., Linden Ave., Santa Monica Rd. and N. Padaro Ln.

The northbound on-ramp at Ortega Hill Rd. will be closed for up to eight months and is anticipated to reopen Feb 14. In the meantime drivers can use the on-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

The off-ramp at Sheffield Dr. will be closed for up to six months and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 3. Until then drivers can use the off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd.

Southbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Bailard Ave. with on- and off-ramps at Carpinteria Ave., Reynolds Ave., Linden Ave., Casitas Pass Rd. and Bailard Ave.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 7:30 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Bailard Ave. with on- and off-ramps at Carpinteria Ave., Reynolds Ave., Linden Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., and Bailard Ave.

The off-ramp at Evans Ave. will be closed for up to nine months and is anticipated to reopen Oct 24. Until then, drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

The off-ramp at S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln. will be closed for up to seven months and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 19. Until then, drivers can use the off-ramp at Carpinteria Ave. to Santa Ynez Ave., Via Real, and S. Padaro Ln.

N. Jameson Ln. by Sheffield Dr.

From 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., flaggers will direct traffic on N. Jameson Ln. by the northbound on-ramp at Sheffield Dr. to allow crews to remove temporary safety barriers and fencing. Drivers are asked to be mindful of sharing the lane with bicyclists during this time.

On S. Padaro Ln. under Highway 101 from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m., flaggers will direct traffic as needed during bridge work. Trucks over 40′ will not be able to turn right onto S. Padaro Ln. from Santa Claus Ln. during this stage of bridge construction.

Prescribed burn training at VSFB scheduled

The Vandenberg SFB Fire Department is scheduled to conduct a prescribed burn for training purposes this summer. This training burn will occur near Watt Road, with a burn window of August 1 through September 2. Approximately 100 acres of grassland will be burned over multiple days within the burn window. Burning will occur between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on permissive burn days. Additional public notification will be provided before burning begins.

Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) staff have reviewed the Smoke Management Plans for these burns and provided conditions to minimize smoke impacts in Santa Barbara County. The burns will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.

Prescribed burns are planned and coordinated by Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and California Air Resources Board to minimize air quality impacts on surrounding communities. The burns depend on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable to smoke dispersion. If the conditions are not as desired, the burns will be rescheduled.

Due to changing winds and weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any, may be most affected by smoke from the burns. When residents smell or see smoke, they are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible. These precautions are especially important to children, older adults and those with heart and lung conditions. Those sensitive to smoke are advised to consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows on the day of the burn. Symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness. Please use caution while driving near prescribed fire operations.

To view prescribed burns throughout the state, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System (PFIRS) website: https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/.

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara Police Department responded to a stabbing in the 100 block of West Anapamu Street on Friday.

Anapamu Street Stabbing

On Friday at approximately 9 p.m., the Santa Barbara Police Department Combined Communications Center received numerous 9-1-1 calls about a stabbing in the 100 Block of West Anapamu Street.

Multiple officers responded to the scene and located a single adult male stabbing victim near Anapamu Street and State Street. Based on witness statements, it is likely that some type of altercation occurred between the victim and the suspect(s) prior to the stabbing. The suspect(s) were last seen fleeing on foot fleeing towards Chapala Street prior to police arrival.

Community members rendered the victim aid until police and paramedics arrived on the scene. Once on scene, officers applied a tourniquet to the victim to stop bleeding from an appendage. The stabbing victim was transported to Cottage Hospital by paramedics for treatment and is believed to be in stable condition.

The suspect(s) are still outstanding, and the police department is actively investigating this case. Based on the initial investigation, this incident does not appear to be related to the previous shooting incident at Bohnett Park or the stabbing that occurred earlier in the week.

Fatal Traffic Collision

On Saturday at approximately 1:49 a.m., Lompoc Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic collision in the 600 block of West Ocean Ave. When officers arrived, they located a 48-year-old female on the roadway where it appeared she had been struck by a vehicle. She was transported to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The suspected driver of the vehicle that struck the victim was located nearby and was found to be DUI and taken into custody. This is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

– Katherine Zehnder