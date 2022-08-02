TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man arrested on suspicion of alleged lewd acts

COURTESY PHOTO

Samuel Camargo Reyes

GOLETA — Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Goleta man on suspicion of alleged lewd acts with a child and are reaching out to the community to identify any additional survivors.

On May 3, detectives began investigating a report of lewd acts with a child that occurred at the suspect’s business in the 200 block of Pine Avenue in Goleta prior to 2019, sheriff’s officials said in a news release. As a result of their investigation into this initial report, detectives arrested the suspect, 79-year-old Samuel Camargo Reyes, also known as Samuel Reyes Camargo, on a warrant for lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, a felony.

Mr. Reyes is being held on $500,000 at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara.

Detectives strongly believe there are additional survivors of sexual assault who have not yet been identified. Detectives believe Mr. Reyes had access to other children at his business, which is located at the corner of Pine Avenue and Gaviota Street in an unmarked office space where he has sold nutritional supplements since approximately 2011.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage anyone with knowledge of additional crimes allegedly associated with Mr. Reyes or his business in Goleta to contact Detective Swant at 805-681-4150, If you would like to be anonymous, you can submit information online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip or by calling 805-681-4171.

The Sheriff’s Office is aware that survivors of sexual assault and abuse are often reluctant to come forward for many different reasons. The office offers many resources for survivors, regardless of whether they decide to participate in a criminal investigation.

Sheriff’s detectives coordinate closely with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Victim-Witness Program to ensure the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by the focus on the investigation and prosecution of the accused. Victim Advocates are available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process.

Survivors have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind survivors that they can also find support services through our community partner, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault. Services offered by STESA include a confidential 24-hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment and counseling. You can reach a STESA advocate at any time by calling 805-564-3696.

— Neil Hartstein

County settles case with freight line

SANTA BARBARA — District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Monday that her Consumer and Environmental Protection Unit, along with 15 other district attorney’s offices and one city attorney’s office, settled a case with Old Dominion Freight Line resolving allegations that the company failed to properly manage and dispose of hazardous waste at its facilities throughout the state.

Old Dominion Freight Line agreed to pay $1.36 million for environmental violations.

The judgment, filed this week in Orange County, is the result of a multi-jurisdiction investigation into numerous unlawful practices by ODFL, including illegal disposal of hazardous waste in ODFL trash receptacles, unlawful transport of hazardous waste out-of-state without proper documentation and without a transporter’s registration, and failure to train employees in the proper management of hazardous waste.

These hazardous wastes included commercial chemical products, paint materials, electronic devices, batteries, ignitable liquids, aerosol products, cleaning agents, and other flammable, reactive, toxic, and corrosive materials.

On July 26, a Stipulated Judgment was entered to resolve the case. The judgment includes the following provisions:

— $860,000 in civil penalties, including $46,120 to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and $5,360 to Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services.

— $250,000 for supplemental environmental projects.

— $250,000 for reimbursement of enforcement costs, including $9,250 to Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and $400 to Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services.

ODFL also has to comply with environmental laws and regulations, employ a full time employee responsible for environmental, health, regulatory, and safety compliance, and submit annual status reports concerning compliance with the judgment.

Shortly after prosecutors brought these matters to ODFL’s attention, ODFL developed and implemented new policies, procedures and training programs designed to properly manage and dispose of hazardous waste. ODFL cooperated with prosecutors throughout the investigation and evaluation of this matter.

District Attorney Dudley said, “These violations posed serious risks to the environment, the public, first responders and company personnel. My office will continue to investigate and prosecute businesses which violate laws intended to protect all of us.”

— Neil Hartstein