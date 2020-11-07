Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Four injured in multi-vehicle crash

SANTA MARIA — Four people were injured Friday morning in a multi-vehicle collision that occurred in the 2700 block of West Main Street west of the city of Santa Maria, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 6:05 a.m. Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded to the area and found three vehicles involved, including one that ended up in a ditch off the roadway, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

A total of four people were injured, including several who required extrication. The patients were transported by ground and Calstar Air Support to Marian Regional Medical Center, Capt. Bertucelli said.

Traffic restrictions were in place for a time after the collision, the cause of which is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Fatal crash victim identified

SANTA MARIA — The California Highway Patrol has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning as Juan Negretecorvera, 24, of Madera.

The time of the crash, which occurred on northbound Highway 101 south of Alisos Canyon Road, was unknown but believed to be between 12:30 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. The CHP received reports of the crash from a passerby at 7:42 a.m. Thursday, said Officer Benjamin Smith, CHP spokesman.

Mr. Negretecorvera was traveling north on the 101 at an extremely high rate of speed. As he approached a left curve in the road, his vehicle traveled off the east road edge and up a dirt embankment, the CHP said.

Shortly thereafter, the vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected and was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. Mr. Negretecorvera suffered fatal injuries as a result.

It was unclear if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in the crash, the CHP said.

— Mitchell White

Man arrested in hit-and-run, battery

Scott J. Manser

SANTA BARBARA — A Los Angeles man was arrested Friday morning in connection with a triple hit-and-run and a battery that occurred Oct. 31, police said.

Around 12:15 p.m. Oct. 31, officers responded to the area of North Milpas and East Anapamu streets following the hit-and-run. A silver Land Rover SUV drove over a curb and into the front of a residential property hitting several objects. The vehicle sustained major damage and the suspect driver fled in the vehicle, which was found abandoned in the area of East De la Guerra and North Milpas streets, said Capt. Marylinda Arroyo, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

At 3:20 p.m., residents reported a suspect who was verbally harassing people on East Beach. The suspect is accused of attacking another person, taking their hat and grabbing then ripping an American flag that was affixed to the victim’s vehicle. The incident was captured on cell phone video and provided to police as evidence.

The suspect, later identified as Scott J. Manser, 32, was suspected to be involved in both incidents and a warrant was obtained for his arrest, Capt. Arroyo said.

Mr. Manser, along with his attorney, turned himself in at the police station around 10:30 a.m. Friday. He was booked on suspicion of three counts of misdemeanor hit-and-run, one felony count of theft from a person and one count of felony battery.

— Mitchell White