TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Police presence increased during Fiesta

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department would like to remind the community about important information and safety topics during Fiesta.

Because of the large influx of people into the city, additional officers have been assigned to foot patrols along the State Street Promenade, Funk Zone and waterfront.

Additional traffic patrols have started and will run through Sunday. These officers’ primary duty is to prevent collisions and DUIs throughout the week, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the police department’s public information officer.

“We request that all those driving, bicycling, and walking within the community abide by traffic laws,” Sgt. Ragsdale said. “Please have a sober driver, utilize taxis, or use ride-share services if you are consuming alcoholic beverages. If you see an impaired driver, call 9-1-1.”

Though State Street has been reconfigured into a promenade, open alcoholic beverages remain prohibited on any public street, sidewalk, parking lot or alley.

Citations could be issued as a result of possessing an open alcoholic beverage or consuming an alcoholic beverage in public.

Smoking and electronic cigarettes are also prohibited in the city.

All parking enforcement rules and regulations including timed zones and red zones will be enforced throughout the city during the rest of Fiesta.

Police also remind people to watch for road closures, in effect because of today’s Historical Parade and Saturday’s Children’s Parade.

— Katherine Zehnder

Annie Fire in Goleta

Firefighting efforts reportedly led to great progress on the Annie Fire.

GOLETA — Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel were called to the scene of a brush fire, the Annie Fire, which broke out at approximately 2:15 p.m. Friday, in the 1700 block of North Glen Annie Road.

The fire is approximately seven acres and is burning uphill in Los Padres National Forest.

County Fire said Firefighters are making great progress on the Annie Fire, which is estimated to be less than 30 acres.

The fire is burning uphill away from Goleta. No homes are threatened, and there have not been any evacuation orders issued. Numerous air and ground resources are being used in this effort.

For the latest information, check Santa Barbara County Fire’s Twitter accounts at @EliasonMike and @sbcfireinfo.

— Katherine Zehnder