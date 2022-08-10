TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

58 arrests during Fiesta

SANTA BARBARA — Fifty-eight arrests (misdemeanor and felony) were made by the Santa Barbara Police Department during Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

“We are happy to report there were no serious criminal matters that occurred directly related to Fiesta,” Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the department’s public information officer, said Tuesday.

In addition to the arrests, the police made 119 citations, including traffic and municipal code violations, Sgt. Ragsdale said.

The department handled 181 calls for service.

— Katherine Zehnder

Suspect arrested after pursuit

ORCUTT/VANDENBERG VILLAGE — A suspect who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit, followed by a foot pursuit, has been arrested.

On Saturday, at approximately 6:52 p.m., Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of State Route 135 and Foster Road in Orcutt. The driver allegedly failed to stop and drove toward the Lompoc area while allegedly committing numerous traffic violations, Raquel Zick, the Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said.

County Air Support, California Highway Patrol, the Lompoc Police Department and a Sheriff’s K9 Unit responded to assist. Deputies learned that the registered owner of the vehicle, 29-year-old Clinton Cellona, had an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for his arrest.

The suspect continued to State Route 1 and exited on Constellation Road and turned into a housing area, where he parked in the 100 block of Mizar Place in Vandenberg Village and fled on foot into adjacent yards, Ms. Zick said.

Units spent over an hour searching for the suspect on the ground while County Air Support searched overhead and gave announcements to the suspect to surrender. Deputies stopped their search at 8:32 p.m.

At approximately 10:25 p.m., deputies responded to the 100 block of Mizar on a reported sighting of the suspect. When deputies arrived, they tracked the suspect to the 100 block of Alcor, where he fled from them. Deputies used a less lethal bean bag launcher to take the suspect into custody, which resulted in injury to the suspect. Deputies provided first aid while medics responded.

The suspect was transported by helicopter to an area hospital, where he was booked in absentia for two outstanding warrants as well as on suspicion of evading (felony), obstruction (misdemeanor), and loitering (misdemeanor). He is being held without bail and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Ms. Zick said no deputies or members of the community were injured.

— Katherine Zehnder