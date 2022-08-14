TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a fire alarm ringing early Saturday morning in the 900 block of Embarcadero Del Mar in Isla Vista.

Fire quickly extinguished

ISLA VISTA — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department was dispatched early Saturday morning to a fire alarm ringing in the 900 block of Embarcadero Del Mar, Isla Vista.

Firefighters found that an activated fire suppression sprinkler head had extinguished the fire. County Fire assisted with water removal. Minor damage was reported. The call time was 4:27 a.m.

The fire is under investigation, said Scott Safechuck, PIO for Santa Barbara County Fire.

— Katherine Zehnder

Lane closures listed for Highway 101

Ventura County- Caltrans has announced multiple closures that will reduce Highway 101 to one southbound and one northbound lane for four nights from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach in Ventura County.

Signs will be posted. Motorists can expect delays.

CLOSURES EACH NIGHT TO FOLLOWING MORNING:

— Southbound lane on coastal side:

Aug. 15-18: 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Aug. 19: 10 p.m. – 9 a.m.

Aug. 22: 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

— Southbound off- and on-ramps at Seacliff:

7 p.m.-6 a.m.: Same nights as southbound lane closures.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Monday through Saturday, with possible exceptions.

Purpose: Paving two right southbound lanes that are closed behind k-rails.

One southbound bypass lane will remain open.

— One of two northbound lanes.

Aug. 17-29 and 22-24 from 7 p.m.-6 a.m., with possible intermittent ramp closures.

Purpose: Repair about 50 potholes on lanes and shoulders.

Caltrans said Closures will overlap on four nights — August 17-19 and Aug. 22, which will reduce Highway 101 to one southbound and one northbound lane.

All lanes are open during the day.

Residents and businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Closures may start and end later. Real-time traffic information can be found at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues.

The work is part of a $48 million pavement rehabilitation project — including $5.5 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 — on a 4.3-mile section of the Highway 101 north of Ventura. More details are available at tinyurl.com/mrycvtdm.

— Katherine Zehnder

Man rescued

A male patient was found Friday night over the side above Upper Oso in Los Padres National Forest.

The man shot off a gun to signal for help. He was found by hunters who used a lowering cable to secure the victim on a ledge, then left to get help. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department rescued the patient with a rope system. He was transported by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with a severe leg injury, according to Scott Safechuck, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Call time was 1:13 a.m. Saturday, according to Scott Safechuck, PIO for Santa Barbara County Fire.

— Katherine Zehnder