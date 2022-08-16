TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

DUI checkpoint planned in Goleta

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, which provides law enforcement for Goleta, will hold a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location within the city.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests.

The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

During the checkpoints, deputies will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office is committed to keeping the traveling public safe.

“Please think twice before driving a car while impaired,” Sgt. Noel Rivas said. “The results will be tragic if a collision occurs and someone is hurt or killed.”

Drivers charged with a first time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties as well as a suspended license.

— Neil Hartstein