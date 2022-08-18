TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

DUI checkpoint planned in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria office of the California Highway Patrol, in cooperation with the Santa Maria Police Department, will conduct a sobriety/driver license checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday within Santa Maria.

DUI checkpoints serve not only as a proactive enforcement to remove impaired drivers from the roads, but also as a psychological deterrent, according to a news release.

Officers will be contacting drivers passing through the checkpoint looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment. Officers will also check for proper licensing and will limit the delay to motorists, according to the news release.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect jail, license suspension and insurance cost increases, as well as fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that can exceed $10,000 when totaled.

— Katherine Zehnder