TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Suspect taken into custody after long-stand-off

ISLA VISTA — A three-hour-plus standoff ended Thursday when a man finally surrendered himself to Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies.

At approximately 11:12 a.m., deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Camino Pescadero in Isla Vista, where an assault with a knife had just allegedly occurred. When deputies arrived, they learned that the suspect, 41-year-old Brandon Schaik of Isla Vista, allegedly lunged toward the victim with a knife before retreating into his apartment on the complex’s second floor.

The victim was not injured.

Raquel Zick, the Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said deputies ordered Mr. Schaik to exit the residence. But he refused to comply and at one point, yelled threats at the deputies with the knife in his hand, Ms. Zick said.

Additional units from UCSB Police as well as the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team, Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiation Team and K9 units responded to the area to assist. Residents in the immediate area were asked to temporarily evacuate or remain inside their homes.

For over three hours, deputies made continual attempts to de-escalate Mr. Schaik and convince him to surrender. Ms. Zick said Mr. Schaik eventually came out of the front door and attempted to walk away from deputies.

K9 Zeke was deployed and immediately apprehended the suspect, who was then taken into custody by deputies without further incident at 2:16 p.m.

Mr. Schaik was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the K9 apprehension. He will be booked at the Main Jail for charges including assault with a deadly weapon (felony), assault on a peace officer (felony), resisting and executive officer (felony), and criminal threats (felony).

— Katherine Zehnder

Minor bus accident in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — A Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District sbus accidentally backed into a fire hydrant about 8:59 a.m. Thursday along the 500 block of East Sunset Avenue.

There was one student on the bus heading to Pioneer Valley High School. No injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved, according to the district.

— Katherine Zehnder