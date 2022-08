Bicyclist injured

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY — A single-bike accident occurred Friday in the area of Ballard Canyon and Chalk Hill in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The patient was an approximately 45-year-old woman with a head injury. She was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The call time was 8:58 a.m., reported Scott Safechuck, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

— Katherin Zehnder