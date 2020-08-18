Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Two elementary schools vandalized in Lompoc Unified School District

The Lompoc Police Department reported more than $2,000 worth of damage at Leonora Fillmore and Arthur Hapgood Elementary Schools on Saturday night.

Lompoc Police Sgt. Agustin Arias reported the trespassers let off fire extinguishers, damaging the entire cafeteria, including the food, with the white powder.

There were signs of forced entry at one of the schools, but not the other.

There haven’t been any reports of items stolen, and police have not yet found a suspect.

–Grayce McCormick