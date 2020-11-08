Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle

A pedestrian suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on Highway 101 near El Capitan State Beach, authorities said.

The collision was reported just before 8 p.m. Friday night. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s personnel and officers with the California Highway Patrol responded and reported that the victim, whose identity was withheld, succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the collision, according to the CHP.

Traffic restrictions were in place for a time after the incident. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

One injured in rollover crash

COURTESY PHOTO

One person suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday morning just outside the city of Santa Maria.

SANTA MARIA — One person suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday morning that occurred on the north side of Highway 101 near Santa Maria Way just outside of the city of Santa Maria, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel reported a single vehicle that was found on its roof off the right shoulder of the highway. The lone occupant was trapped and had to be removed via the jaws of life, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

The victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for further treatment. Traffic restrictions were in place for a time following the crash, the cause of which is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

iV Menus owner sentenced to prison

ISLA VISTA — The owner of iV Menus food delivery service has been sentenced to 18 years in state prison.

Patrick Galousitan, 48, was sentenced Nov. 5 and will have to register as a sex offender for life, according to a report by the Daily Nexus.

Mr. Galoustian was initially arrested on Dec. 18, 2017 on three felony charges of rape after he sexually assaulted a woman at his Isla Vista residence. During the discovery process, prosecutors became aware of a second victim and additional charges were filed.

In December 2019, Mr. Galoustian accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to three counts of oral copulation of an unconscious person and two counts of criminal threats.

Mr. Galoustian is a UCSB alumnus and has owned and operated the food delivery service since 2008.

— Mitchell White

Closures planned for Highway 101 widening project

CARPINTERIA — Several lane closures are planned this week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteria.

From 9 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed from Casitas Pass Road to Santa Claus Lane, as well as North Padaro Lane to Sheffield Drive. The offramp at Evans Avenue and onramps at Ortega Hill Road and Sheffield Drive will also be closed. A similar closure is planned during overnight hours Monday to Thursday, according to Caltrans officials.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, the northbound onramp at Bailard Avenue will be closed, as will the ramps at North Padaro Lane.

From 9 p.m. tonight until 7 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Sheffield Drive to North Padaro Lane, as well as Santa Claus Lane to Casitas Pass Road. The onramp at Santa Claus Lane will also be closed. A similar closure is planned during overnight hours Monday to Thursday.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, the southbound offramp at Casitas Pass will be closed.

Crews will not work on Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day.

The southbound onramp at Sheffield Drive will remain closed for the duration of the project. The offramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for up to 16 months, officials said.

The southbound onramp and offramp at Reynolds Avenue remains closed for up to 16 weeks, and the southbound offramp at Casitas Pass Road will be closed for the next month and a half starting Nov. 16.

— Mitchell White