TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Three “ghost guns” were confiscated during an arrest in Isla Vista on Aug. 14.

Deputies from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol station have arrested a Lompoc man for weapons charges and confiscated three unserialized “ghost guns.”

Last Sunday, Aug. 14 at 12:15 a.m., a man was holding a party in his Isla Vista residence when the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr. of Lompoc, joined the party. When the host asked the suspect to leave, he allegedly brandished, assaulted, and criminally threatened the victim with a handgun. The suspect fled, and the alleged victim called 911. Deputies searched the area for the suspect, but they were unable to locate him that night. Through their follow-up investigation, deputies were able to identify Mr. Gaitan as the suspect.

On Saturday, at 12:51 a.m., Isla Vista Foot Patrol deputies were on Del Playa Drive when they saw Mr. Gaitan driving his car. Deputies followed the suspect, and a high-risk stop was conducted on Storke Road at Hollister Avenue in Goleta. In the vehicle with Mr. Gaitan were two 15-year-old male passengers. One of the juveniles was carrying a concealed, loaded “ghost” gun, while the other was carrying two loaded “ghost” guns. Deputies determined that Mr. Gaitan had given his gun to one of the juveniles to avoid being caught in possession of the loaded firearm.

The juveniles were issued citations for weapons possession violations and released to their parents. Mr. Gaitan, who is on felony probation for illegal gun possession and participation in a criminal street gang, was booked at the main jail on the following charges: felon in possession of a firearm (felony), felon in possession of ammunition (felony), assault with a deadly weapon – firearm (felony), brandishing a firearm (felony), criminal threats (felony), child endangerment (felony), possession of narcotics while armed with a loaded firearm (felony), possession of an unserialized firearm (misdemeanor), and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (misdemeanor). He is being held on an enhanced bail of $250,000.

Construction Update

Northbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 9 p.m. – 7 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Bailard Ave. to Sheffield Dr., with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., Linden Ave., Santa Monica Rd. and N. Padaro Ln.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 7 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Bailard Ave. to Sheffield Dr., with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., Linden Ave., Santa Monica Rd. and N. Padaro Ln.

The northbound on-ramp at Ortega Hill Rd. will be closed for up to eight months and is anticipated to reopen Feb. 14. Until then drivers can use the on-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

The off-ramp at Sheffield Dr., will be closed for up to six months, and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 3. Until then, drivers can use the off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd.

Southbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 10 p.m. – 7 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Bailard Ave. with on- and off-ramps at Carpinteria Ave., Reynolds Ave., Linden Ave., Casitas Pass Rd. and Bailard Ave.

Monday – Thursday nights, 8 p.m. – 7:30 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Bailard Ave., with on- and off-ramps at Carpinteria Ave., Reynolds Ave., Linden Ave., Casitas Pass Rd. and Bailard Ave.

The off-ramp at Evans Ave., closed for up to nine months, is anticipated to reopen Oct. 24. Until then, drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

The off-ramp at S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln. will be closed for up to seven months and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 19. Until then, drivers can use the off-ramp at Carpinteria Ave. to Santa Ynez Ave., Via Real, and S. Padaro Ln.

The on-ramp at Santa Claus Ln. will be closed for SoCalGas work on Aug. 25 – 26.

S. Padaro Ln. under Hwy 101

On Aug. 28 – Sept. 1 from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m., flaggers will direct traffic as needed during bridge work. Please note trucks over 40′ will not be able to turn right onto S. Padaro Ln. from Santa Claus Ln. until the temporary safety barriers are moved at the beginning of September.

Upcoming closure

The southbound on-ramp at Santa Claus Ln. will be closed for up to five months for work on the Santa Claus Ln. Bikeway and the on-ramp improvements. More details about the Santa Claus Lane Bikeway project will be coming in the next Construction Update.

– Katherine Zehnder