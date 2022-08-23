TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Firefighters respond to fire at Ross Dress for Less in Goleta

County firefighters responded early Monday to a trash compactor fire at the Ross Dress for Less store in Goleta that caused smoke damage inside the store, officials said.

Arriving firefighters who responded to the 4 a.m. fire at the store, 7055 Market Place Drive, found a fire in the trash compactor in back of the store, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.

He said store workers discovered the fire when they arrived early in the morning.

Firefighters got the blaze under control in about 50 minutes, Capt. Safechuck, the fire department public information officer, said.

There was heavy smoke damage to the store’s stockroom and light smoke throughout the store building, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

– Neil Hartstein

Santa Barbara Triathlon cyclists to use local highways Saturday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Approximately 800 cyclists participating in the Santa Barbara Triathlon will use portions of the state highway system in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria on Saturday, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the following locations:

US 101 Overcrossing at San Ysidro Road

State Route 150 between State Route 192 and Gobernador Canyon Road

State Route 192 between Sheffield Drive and State Route 150.

The cyclists will be riding near moving traffic so no road closures are planned. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be present to ensure the safety of motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

For information on traffic updates on Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, residents may call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at (805) 549-3237 or visit our website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

– Neil Hartstein