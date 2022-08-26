TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Hwy. 101 down to one southbound lane overnight in Ventura County

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is adding an overnight closures of one southbound lane on U.S. Highway 101 from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach in Ventura County. The nightly work began Aug. 15. Signs will be posted. Motorists can expect delays.

The southbound lane on the coastal side will be closed from 10 p.m.-9 a.m. tonight. One southbound bypass lane will remain open. The southbound off- and on-ramps at Seacliff will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The purpose of the closure is to allow for the paving of the right southbound lanes. Northbound lanes will remain open.

Residents and businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Closures may start and end later. Real time traffic information can be found at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues. The work is part of a $48 million pavement rehabilitation project — including $5.5 million in funding from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 — on a 4.3- mile section of the U.S. Highway 101 north of Ventura. More details are available at: https://tinyurl.com/mrycvtdm.

Caltrans reminds drivers to Be Work Zone Alert and to Slow for the Cone Zone.

Two injured in Hwy 1 crash

On Thursday morning there was a vehicle accident on Highway 1 seven miles north of Black Road in Santa Maria. The accident involved a Prius and a tractor.

A minor extrication was required for the Prius’ two occupants. One sustained minor injuries and one had moderate to severe injuries. The patients were transported to Marian Medical Center. The tractor operator was not injured.

Weather conditions were foggy. The crash was reported at 4:44 a.m., Scott Safechuck, PIO for Santa Barbara County fire, reported in a tweet.

-Katherine Zehnder