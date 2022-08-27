TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Santa Barbara Triathlon cyclists to use local highways Saturday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Approximately 800 cyclists participating in the Santa Barbara Triathlon will use portions of the state highway system in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria on Saturday, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the following locations:

– U.S. 101 Overcrossing at San Ysidro Road;

– State Route 150 between State Route 192 and Gobernador Canyon Road;

– State Route 192 between Sheffield Drive and State Route 150.

The cyclists will be riding near moving traffic, so no road closures are planned. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be present to ensure the safety of motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. For information on traffic updates on Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, residents may call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at (805) 549-3237 or visit our website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

– Neil Hartstein