TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Child dies after collision

GOLETA — A child died after a traffic collision Tuesday afternoon in the double-digit block of Nectarine Avenue in Goleta.

At 2:49 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a vehicle vs. child collision. When deputies arrived, they found a young child suffering from traumatic injuries, according to Lt. Robert Minter.

Lt. Minter said the child was immediately transported to an area hospital by ambulance where he later succumbed to his injuries. The collision is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Response Team. The release of the decedent’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.

The Sheriff’s Office provides law enforcement services for the city of Goleta.

— Dave Mason