TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Motorcyclist dies in crash

SANTA BARBARA — A motorcyclist, reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed, died in a crash Wednesday morning on Highway 101.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes, just south of Salinas Street in Santa Barbara. Afterward, the highway’s No. 1 lane was closed for approximately two hours.

The decedent was driving a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle, traveling in and out of all traffic lanes, at a high rate of speed, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred when his motorcycle collided with the left rear portion of a 2022 Honda CRV, located in the No. 1 lane.

After the impact, the motorcyclist was ejected and landed within the roadway.

The CHP, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the crash scene. The driver of the Yamaha motorcycle succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical professionals on scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the CHP’s Santa Barbara Area office.

The use of alcohol and/or drugs by the driver is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is requested to call the CHP at 805-967-1234 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

— Katherine Zehnder