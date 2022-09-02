TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Caution urged during heat wave

Local firefighters have prepared for the current heat wave, which is accompanied by predictions of fast-moving sundowner winds.

The need for caution is being emphasized by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the operational area (Op. Area) and the Santa Barbara County Fire Chiefs Association.

The California Office of Emergency Services is funding the Santa Barbara County Operational Area fire departments/partnership with up-staffed personnel and resources for a countywide response in addition to the Op. Area response levels.

Although the National Weather Service has not issued a red flag warning for the South Coast, firefighters said the area is “flirting with red flag conditions.”

The alignment of topography, winds, temperatures and low humidity can influence large scale, fast-moving and extreme fire behavior, according to the news release.

The public is encouraged to remain in a “Ready State” (Ready, Set, Go!) throughout the predicted weather period.

Firefighters recommend taking the following precautions:

• Report any sign of smoke immediately to your local fire department by calling 9-1-1.

• Use extreme caution when operating spark or flame-producing machinery in hazardous grass or brush areas.

• Have an evacuation plan in place and identify two exit routes from your neighborhood. If you are asked to evacuate by fire or law enforcement officials, do so immediately.

• Register for alerts at www.readysbc.org.

• Follow Twitter @FireInfo or @EliasonMike.

• Visit sbcfire.com/ready-set-go.

• Limit outside strenuous activities such as hiking.

• Bring plenty of water and stay hydrated.

• Ensure children and pets are not unattended in vehicles.

— Katherine Zehnder