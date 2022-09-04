TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Construction update

Northbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 9 p.m. – 7 a.m., the highway will be one lane from S. Padaro Ln. to Sheffield Dr.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 7 a.m., the highway will be one lane from S. Padaro Ln. to Sheffield Dr.

September 6-8, the highway will be one lane from Bailard Ave. to S. Padaro Ln. with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., Linden Ave. and Santa Monica Rd.

The northbound on-ramp at Ortega Hill Rd. will be closed for up to eight months and is anticipated to reopen Feb. 14, until then drivers can use the on-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

The off-ramp at Sheffield Dr. will be closed for up to six months and is anticipated to reopen on Oct. 3, drivers can use the off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd.

Southbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 10 p.m. – 7 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Carpinteria Ave.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 7:30 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Carpinteria Ave.

Sept. 6-8, the highway will be one lane from Carpinteria Ave. to Bailard Ave. with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., Linden Ave. and Reynolds Ave.

The off-ramp at Evans Ave., closed for up to nine months, is anticipated to reopen Oct. 24, drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

The off-ramp at S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln. will be closed for up to seven months and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 19, drivers can use the off-ramp at Carpinteria Ave. to Santa Ynez Ave., Via Real, and S. Padaro Ln.

The on-ramp at Santa Claus Ln. will close on Sept. 6 and will be closed for up to five months. It is anticipated to reopen on Jan. 29, and drivers can use the detour on Via Real, Santa Ynez Ave., Carpinteria Ave. and Reynolds Ave.

On S. Padaro Ln. under Hwy 101, Sept. 6-8, from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m., flaggers will direct traffic as needed during temporary support (falsework) removal. Delays are to be expected when beams are being moved. Trucks over 40′ will not be able to turn right onto S. Padaro Ln. from Santa Claus Ln. until the temporary safety barriers are moved at the beginning of September.

– Katherine Zehnder