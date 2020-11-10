TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

SMPD investigates two shootings

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department responded to several reports of shots heard around 10:16 p.m. near Miller and Oak streets. Officers arrived on scene and located a victim with gunshot wounds in the 200 block of east Oak Street.

The adult male victim was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center and received treatment for non-life-threatening wounds.

In the process of investigating, SMPD received calls around 11 p.m. of shots in the 1200 block of north Mary. Officers found evidence but no victim.

During the investigation, an adult male arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center with a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound. It was determined to be related to the second shooting.

SMPD has not found any indication linking the two shootings. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information regarding the shootings, call Santa Maria police at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or the tip line at 805–928-3781, ext. COPS (2677).

— Annelise Hanshaw