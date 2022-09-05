TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Firefighters work to aid pair of hikers, one still unaccounted for

GAVIOTA – Firefighters responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to a report of a pair of hikers having problems on Gaviota Peak after receiving a report of the female hiker suffering mild heat exhaustion.

Fireofficials said her boyfriend left to get help.

A Santa Barbara County helicopter rescued the female and brought her to Station 38.

Resources were still looking for her boyfriend on the mountain.

A later update noted that firefighters requested a search dog be sent to find the still-missing 29-year-old boyfriend, who was described as wearing khaki shorts but no shirt. “He may have been picked up for a ride,” said Capt. Scott Safechuck, the department’s public information officer.

He asked the public to contact law enforcement if they see a person matching his description. At 6:18 p.m., Capt. Safechuck reported that someone might have seen the boyfriend walking southbound in the northbound side of Highway 101.

– Neil Hartstein